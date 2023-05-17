Advertise With Us
Croatan girls lacrosse advances to state final, area golfers do well at state meets

Jones ties for 3A title, falls in four hole playoff
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan girls lacrosse team made it to the state championship match tonight beating Northwood 15-8 in the eastern conference championship in 3A/2A/1A.

Croatan will face Bishop McGuinness in the state championship match this weekend.

The state boys golf championships are in the books after 36 holes, or 40 in 3A, because Jacksonville’s Tyler Jones took it to the limit. Jones finished tied for first after 36 holes and got in a four hole playoff with two other golfers eventually claiming runner-up for the class.

In class 2A, Farmville Central’s Holden Rucker shot -3 and finished tied for second.

In the NCISAA Division II golf ranks Parrott Academy’s Drew Greene won the state championship shooting -2.

