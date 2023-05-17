Congresssmen step in after Camp Lejune water settlement delays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Congressmen have now stepped in and sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy and the Attorney General asking for answers about the delays in settlements for Camp Lejeune contaminated water cases.

“When Janey was six years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia, and 2 1/2 years later, she died at the age of nine, and I never ever thought I had to get an answer to a nagging question. That nagged me from the day she was diagnosed, and that was why,” said Jerry Ensminger.

Veteran Jerry Ensiminger started his fight in 1997 to get compensation for his family and others with similar experiences. After speaking to countless Congressmen, Ensiminger said some progress was finally made. The Pact Act was passed in August of 2022, allowing Veterans and their families to file lawsuits for harm caused by exposure to contaminated water.

“It seems like every time we reached the summit, it looks like we’re gonna start downhill to the other side, they throw something else up in front of us,” said Ensminger.

According to lawmakers, more than 45,000 cases have been filed, and not one has been settled. That’s why lawmakers are now taking action by sending a letter to Washington.

“We need to get these answers from the Navy for these families, and at the same time, we need to hold the Navy accountable here,” said First District Democratic Congressman Don Davis, who signed the letter, along with Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy.

“We’re just trying to seek a remedy allowing these Veterans who are damaged their day in court,” said Murphy.

Ensminger just hopes it happens before it’s too late.

“I do know that there are people out here right now that are suffering from catastrophic illnesses that are directly linked to exposures to these contaminants that are dying. They are dying before they see justice,” said Ensminger.

The statute of limitations on this law expires at midnight on August 9th of, 2024. This also raises some concerns since Ensimnger says these illnesses don’t just pop up. They normally develop later in life.

In the letter, several questions were asked, such as what the plans are to process the claims in a timely manner. Lawmakers have requested a response by June 9th, 2023

