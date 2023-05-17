City of Greenville gives tourism revenue outlook

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The summer tourism season is getting underway and one city in the East is gearing up for what it hopes will be its most profitable in recent years.

Just like last year, The Little League Softball World Series is expected to be a big draw and bring big bucks to Greenville this summer.

“You’ve got the games that take place between August 6th and 13th but you’ve got a lot of activities from players parties to public celebrations, open ceremony is the ceremony in the town common on August 5th and the exposure that it brings through all the coverage on ESPN” Visit Greenville CEO/President Andrew Schmidt said.

While Schmidt says the games are anticipated to generate more than one million dollars in revenue for Greenville, it’s just one of the reasons people will be visiting.

“From conventions and meetings to sports travel tournaments, we’ve got leisure travel. People are really taking advantage of our outdoor recreation here with the Tar River and other assets, culture travel with African American Culture Trail and even some new things like Greenville United Soccer is bringing in sports enthusiasts” Schmidt says.

An uptick in tourism is also something that Greenville City Council took into consideration when creating it’s 2023-2024 budget, allocating funds to and prioritizing improvements to a number of different parts of the area like parks, summer events, and outdoor programs, but that’s not all.

“Things you don’t think about when you think about tourism are roads, downtown, how do these sort of every day assets make a person feel when they are in our community. we’ve done a great job with our roads, when you come to Greenville you can get around, we’ve got state of the art lighting, and you feel like you’re in a very modern community” Greenville City Councilwoman Marion Blackburn said.

The city hopes it will mean they can build on the more than 250 million dollars an annual study by visit North Carolina says domestic and international visitors to Greenville and Pitt County spent in 2021.

