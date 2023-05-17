Advertise With Us
Apex upsets defending state champion D.H. Conley in state playoffs

Area scores included for state 3rd round
Conley falls to Apex(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley softball team upset Tuesday night by Apex 7-5. The game was close early and Conley did have the lead before getting down 4-1. The Vikings finish the season 18-3.

STATE SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND

4A

Apex 7, DH Conley 5

3A

Harnett Central 7, Dixon 3

Scotland 10, South Central 2

2A

South Granville 6, East Duplin 0

North Johnston 5, Washington 3

1A

Northside-Pinetown 7, Perquimans 2

Pamlico 3, Chatham Central 0

North Duplin 12, Riverside-Martin 2

