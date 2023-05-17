Apex upsets defending state champion D.H. Conley in state playoffs
Area scores included for state 3rd round
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley softball team upset Tuesday night by Apex 7-5. The game was close early and Conley did have the lead before getting down 4-1. The Vikings finish the season 18-3.
STATE SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND
4A
Apex 7, DH Conley 5
3A
Harnett Central 7, Dixon 3
Scotland 10, South Central 2
2A
South Granville 6, East Duplin 0
North Johnston 5, Washington 3
1A
Northside-Pinetown 7, Perquimans 2
Pamlico 3, Chatham Central 0
North Duplin 12, Riverside-Martin 2
