2-year-old dies after being hit by car in parking lot near Ga. beach

By WTOC Staff, Camille Syed and Gray News staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 2-year-old Georgia girl died after she was hit by a car in a parking lot near the beach on Tybee Island.

Georgia State Patrol say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15th Street parking lot. Officers shut down the parking lot, Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion and portions of the road while they investigated, WTOC reports.

According to GSP, the victim, identified as 2-year-old Rae’Lynn Milton, and her family were standing in the parking lot alongside the parked vehicles. They say a vehicle traveling northbound through the parking lot approached the little girl and her family.

As the vehicle approached, GSP says Rae’Lynn ran into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was hit. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The toddler was from Waycross, Georgia.

The Tybee Island Police Department posted a statement to social media about the incident, saying their thoughts are “with Rae’Lynn’s family and loved ones as they attempt to move forward after this unspeakable tragedy.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

