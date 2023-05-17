15th ranked ECU baseball falls in back and forth slugfest with 14th ranked Campbell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team came back from big deficits twice but couldn’t hold its lead and fell to Campbell 14-13 on Tuesday night in Greenville.

ECU had deficits of 4-0 and 11-5 in the game but managed to come all the way back to lead 13-11 in the 8th. The Pirates did get two in scoring position in the 9th but couldn’t get them across.

The Pirates finish the home portion of their regular season 29-5 at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Josh Moylan had a big night going three for five with a homer, two runs scored, and five RBI.

Alec Makarewicz also homered in the loss. He drove in two. So did Lane Hoover and Justin Wilcoxen.

Grant Knipp and Lawson Harrill both had two hits, 3 RBI, and 2 runs scored for the Camels. Jarrod Belbin had three hits, three RBI, and three runs.

The Camels sweep the three-game season series with the Pirates.

ECU closes its regular season this weekend at South Florida. They are a half-game back of Houston for the conference lead.

