Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Storms Overnight

Low Shower Chances Continue into Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We were warmer, more humid, and breezier than yesterday. Tonight a cold front arrives to shake things up a bit. As the front arrives, we’re still expecting scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm staying in the 60s and 70s.

The best severe environment continues to be west of ENC. Storms may be strong to severe as they cross I-95 but we’re expecting them to weaken as they push further into the area. Heavy rain and lightning is more likely than any severe weather. An isolated storm is possible this evening. Most stay dry until around midnight as the main round and cold front arrive. Not everyone may see rain overnight and most aren’t expected to see a lot of rain. Shower chances linger along the coast Wednesday morning with a couple more pop-up showers possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures dip behind the cold front but it’s the low humidity you’ll probably notice the most. Humidity and 80s start to return this weekend. Rain chances look highest along the coast Friday night and Saturday before a few scattered storms try to get going Sunday along yet another front. No 90s anytime soon!

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

