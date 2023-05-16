Advertise With Us
Wayne County Public Schools names new Superintendent

Dr. Marc Whichard
Dr. Marc Whichard(Wayne County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - After an extensive search, Wayne County Public Schools has a new captain at the helm.

The Wayne County Board of Education unanimously approved the selection of Pitt County native Dr. Marc Whichard as the district’s new superintendent.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Whichard and his family to Wayne County,” said Board of Education Chairman Wade Leatham. “Wayne County Public Schools is getting an experienced, sitting superintendent in North Carolina with a strong track record from his previous positions. He comes with enthusiastic recommendations from an array of outstanding education leaders in North Carolina. We are looking forward to his leadership and benefiting from his wide range of experiences in North Carolina Public Schools.”

Dr. Whichard began his career as a History and English teacher at Tarboro High School in Edgecombe County after graduating from ECU.

Dr. Whichard returned to ECU and earned his Master of School Administration in 2005 and Doctor of Education in 2017.

According to a statement from Wayne County Public Schools, Dr. Whichard has served various schools as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and most recently superintendent of Whiteville City Schools. The district says that Dr. Whichard has worked in public education for 24 years.

Wayne County also says he was selected as the Edgecombe County Public Schools Principal of the Year three times in his years there.

“I am honored and very excited to have been selected by the Board as the next Superintendent of the Wayne County Public Schools,” said Dr. Whichard. “This is a school system and community with proud accomplishments and great promise, along with the need for growth and improvement. I look forward to becoming an active participant in the community and I pledge my complete efforts towards making the Wayne County Public Schools among the finest in America.”

Dr. Whichard was elected to a four-year term under a contract beginning July 1, 2023.

