Washington man charged with dealing drugs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is facing drug charges after deputies say they raided his home.

Beaufort County deputies say that they were able to buy cocaine from 47-year-old Kyle Bailey of Washington during a recent drug investigation.

After the undercover sale, deputies say they raided Bailey’s home with a drug K9 and found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, drug packaging material, and manufacturing materials.

Bailey was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, one count of manufacturing cocaine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies Bailey was out on bond from previous drug charges at the time of his arrest. Bailey was issued a $30,000 unsecured bond for the new charges.

