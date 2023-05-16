Veteran reacts as another disease has been linked to Camp Lejeune water supply

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new report from the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that Parkinson’s disease was 70% higher in Camp Lejeune veterans compared to veterans that were stationed at a marine corps base across the country.

Researchers say that’s possible because of more exposure to a chemical known as trichloroethylene or TCE.

According to the EPA previous studies of the chemical showed that it could raise the risk of cancer, affect the liver, and cause damage to the nervous system and brain.

This new research builds on a growing body of scientific evidence suggesting a link between TCE exposure and Parkinson’s, including a 2012 study that showed that TCE exposure was associated with a 500% higher risk.

Veteran Jerry Ensminger says he lost his daughter in 1985 because of her exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune. He now works with families that experienced similar situations and says he saw that many people on a “Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Survivors” Facebook page had Parkinson’s.

“I can’t tell you how many that are on there that have Parkinson’s disease, and here these people are with a catastrophic illness, and there is no cure,” said Ensminger.

Scientists aren’t exactly sure what causes Parkinson’s disease. But at least one of the study’s researchers says that they believe that exposure to chemicals like TCE is leading to more cases of it worldwide.

President Biden signed the pact act into law last year. Through it, veterans and their families can file lawsuits for harm caused by exposure to the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

