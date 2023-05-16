Advertise With Us
Vanceboro man jailed on $4 million bond for drug trafficking charges

Williams was arrested in May.
Williams was arrested in May.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the east is in county jail after deputies arrested him for multiple drug trafficking charges.

William Edwards has been charged by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with 10 felony counts of various drug trafficking charges.

The 29-year-old Vanceboro native is in the Craven County jail on a $4,000,000 bond.

The counts consist of:

  • trafficking heroin/fentanyl, felony conspiracy trafficking heroin,
  • two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine,
  • felony sell schedule II-controlled substance,
  • felony deliver schedule II-controlled substance,
  • felony maintaining vehicle for controlled substance,
  • and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance.

Craven County deputies concluded this investigation May 12, 2023.

