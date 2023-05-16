Sports Spotlight: Undefeated Jacksonville soccer being lead in scoring by freshman Ryder Perry

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville girls soccer rolled as it opened the state playoffs on Monday. They are outstanding as a group in all facets of the game. But they are led in scoring by a freshman, Ryder Perry. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I started playing when I was like three,” says Jacksonville freshman forward Ryder Perry, “Mainly because of my dad. He has been my coach mainly my whole life.”

Ryder Perry is a freshman on the undefeated Jacksonville girls soccer team. Coached up by her dad throughout her career. He played college and pro soccer has her starting up front for the Cards.

“He helped me practice and he helped me pick up on the sport pretty fast,” Ryder says.

Ryder’s sister is a few years older and also plays for the Cards. Ryder played up with her before.

“She’s an ‘06, so I did play up with them a few years, and then I dropped down to play in my own age group,” says Perry.

So when most are just trying to learn the high school game as freshman, Ryder has thrived.

“She is so good at learning and getting better at practice every day,” says Jacksonville head coach Amanda Pelch, “No matter what we ask her to do, ok, I got it, let me try. She plays way above her age level.”

Ryder is averaging over a goal per game. She has 23 goals in 21 games leading a team loaded with talent in scoring.

“Ryder as a freshman is our leading scorer. She has more goals herself this year than we did as a team last year,” says Pelch.

“It feels really good but I couldn’t do it without my team,” Ryder says, “Forwards are great, the defense, goalie. Great goalie. I think we just have a great team.”

If they score they win. Jacksonville has only conceded one goal this season in 21 games. Quite a group for the freshman to be a part of.

“I think we all work really well together,” says Perry, “We are starting to get more and more chemistry.”

Even with early success, Ryder is working to improve and constantly thinking about ways to beat defenders. A threat for the Cards with three more high school seasons in front of her and more state games this month too.

“Older girls, faster, stronger. I got to figure out how to adjust to them and different playing styles,” says Perry, “Like if they are faster than me find to the feet more instead of trying to use my speed to get around them. The big ones I just try my best to stay on my feet.”

