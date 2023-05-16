Special Olympic Torch Run in Kinston today

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the law enforcement community in one town here in the east are raising awareness for a good cause Tuesday.

The law enforcement torch run will take place today in Kinston in order to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

Law enforcement will carry the flame across six different points throughout this month, as part of the largest awareness campaign for North Carolina Special Olympics athletes.

Today the Caswell Development Center will welcome the torch run, which will begin at Grainger Stadium at 12:30 p.m.

There members of the Kinston Police Department and guests will run to Caswell alongside their very own Special Olympic athletes.

