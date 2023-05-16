Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Special Olympic Torch Run in Kinston today

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the law enforcement community in one town here in the east are raising awareness for a good cause Tuesday.

The law enforcement torch run will take place today in Kinston in order to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

Law enforcement will carry the flame across six different points throughout this month, as part of the largest awareness campaign for North Carolina Special Olympics athletes.

Today the Caswell Development Center will welcome the torch run, which will begin at Grainger Stadium at 12:30 p.m.

There members of the Kinston Police Department and guests will run to Caswell alongside their very own Special Olympic athletes.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation
A vehicle crashed into a home in Shelby early Sunday morning.
3 dead after truck crashes into home after chase in North Carolina
Darquavious Lancaster
Teen charged after police chase kills woman in Tarboro apartment
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Greenville’s Uptown parking enforcement starts today
One dead, one injured in ENC shooting

Latest News

After Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022, North Carolina saw the largest spike in...
Lawmakers to attempt abortion ban veto override today
Resource event for those fighting homelessness
Non-profit Amexan host Zoom networking event today
First Alert Forecast For May 16, 2023