Russell’s First Alert Forecast: On/Off Showers; Humid Temperatures and A Few Storms Possible

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A warm front associated with a low pressure system progressed northward earlier this morning across Eastern NC, increasing cloud cover, dewpoints and the opportunity for a few showers. The warm front will act as a lifting mechanism through this afternoon, keeping clouds across the area and scattered showers. Throughout the day, as the warm front lifts away from the area, the sun will attempt to peak through the clouds, increasing temperatures into the 70s and 80s.

Any bit of sunshine received today may help to destabilize the atmosphere, serving as a trigger for several thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening, primarily west of I-95. Other ingredients in play such as lift, instability, and shear will be present today, but more so for the western part of our state. East of I-95, a present marine layer and weaker instability has led to a marginal risk of a severe storm or two but the primary threat will be damaging winds.

The chance for thunderstorms this evening are between 5 pm and 3 am with the highest chance after 10 pm.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.