Resource event for those fighting homelessness

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday afternoon, an initiative is hosting an event to provide guidance and resources to those looking for housing in the area.

Today in Williamston there will be an Unsheltered Outreach event.

The purpose of the event is to help those who are homeless and need assistance with housing or housing resources.

Individuals in need can meet with staff and learn about resources that are available to help them find housing in the area.

The event takes place at the Old Ag Building on East Main Street in Williamston from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

