Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall...
Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Voice” torch is being passed from one country legend to another.

Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as coach in the next season of NBC’s singing competition.

Shelton has been a coach since the first season in 2011, and McEntire was an advisor to his team that season.

She’s currently a “mega mentor” on season 23, lending advice to competing artists.

Shelton announced in October this will be his last season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement announcing his departure. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation
A vehicle crashed into a home in Shelby early Sunday morning.
3 dead after truck crashes into home after chase in North Carolina
Darquavious Lancaster
Teen charged after police chase kills woman in Tarboro apartment
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Greenville’s Uptown parking enforcement starts today
One dead, one injured in ENC shooting

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
FILE - Wind turbines work at sunset on a wind farm near Del Rio, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 15,...
Biden administration announces nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural communities