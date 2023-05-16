Police investigating woman’s shooting death in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating the shooting death of a woman early this morning.

Goldsboro police said they got a call from Kinston police around 5:30 a.m. that a woman had been brought to UNC Lenoir Health Care with a gunshot wound.

The victim died, police said, and a witness said it happened in the 3100 block of Cashwell Drive in Goldsboro.

Officers found a crime scene at that location and began their investigation. The name of the dead woman hasn’t been released yet.

