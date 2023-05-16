Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police investigating woman’s shooting death in Goldsboro

Goldsboro crime
Goldsboro crime(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating the shooting death of a woman early this morning.

Goldsboro police said they got a call from Kinston police around 5:30 a.m. that a woman had been brought to UNC Lenoir Health Care with a gunshot wound.

The victim died, police said, and a witness said it happened in the 3100 block of Cashwell Drive in Goldsboro.

Officers found a crime scene at that location and began their investigation. The name of the dead woman hasn’t been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
A vehicle crashed into a home in Shelby early Sunday morning.
3 dead after truck crashes into home after chase in North Carolina
Darquavious Lancaster
Teen charged after police chase kills woman in Tarboro apartment
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Greenville’s Uptown parking enforcement starts today

Latest News

Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect
Portions of Beaufort County under system pressure advisory until further notice
North Topsail Beach in top 10 for planned Airbnb summer trips
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: On/Off Showers; Humid Temperatures and A Few Storms Possible