One man shot, two in custody in Rocky Mount

Lamir Alleyne (left) and Shyhiem Council (right)
Lamir Alleyne (left) and Shyhiem Council (right)(RMPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for shooting a man on May 13.

According to Rocky Mount police 24-year-old James Johnson was shot on Saturday night on Horne Street.

Police say they arrested Shyhiem Council, 26, and Lamir Alleyne, 27 on May 16. Council and Alleyne have been both been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Council received a $750,000 secured bond and Alleyne received a $200,000.00 secured bond.

Johnson was shot once and is currently in stable condition at ECU Health.

