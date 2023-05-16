Advertise With Us
One arrested in McDonald’s shooting in Rocky Mount

Raekwon Alston
Raekwon Alston(RMPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested one of the two men that open fire at a McDonalds in Rocky Mount.

According to police, officers were sent to the McDonalds at 3752 North Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount after receiving a call about shots being fired at the restaurant.

Police were able to find one of the shooters at Hal Orr’s Inn on North Wesleyan Blvd. Police say that person had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare.

On May 11 police say they arrested Raekwon Alston, 25, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear, and discharging a firearm inside the city limits. Police say Alston was also charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.

Rocky Mount police did not say if Alston was the shooter they took to the hospital or the second shooter.

Alston was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

