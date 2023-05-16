Advertise With Us
North Topsail Beach in top 10 for planned Airbnb summer trips

(Hannah Jeffries)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A special beach in the East will have an influx of travel this summer.

With a surge of travelers, North Topsail Beach is in the top ten places people are renting Airbnbs, among states like Florida and New Jersey.

According to Airbnb, guests have already planned over 72,000 trips for the summer after the public emergency for COVID-19 was announced.

The full top ten for summer travel, as of now, is:

  1. Louisville, Kentucky
  2. Laconia, New Hampshire
  3. Lexington, Kentucky
  4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  5. Panama City, Florida
  6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  7. Surf City, New Jersey
  8. Bolivar Peninsula, Texas
  9. Kansas City, Missouri
  10. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

