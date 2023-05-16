North Topsail Beach in top 10 for planned Airbnb summer trips

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A special beach in the East will have an influx of travel this summer.

With a surge of travelers, North Topsail Beach is in the top ten places people are renting Airbnbs, among states like Florida and New Jersey.

According to Airbnb, guests have already planned over 72,000 trips for the summer after the public emergency for COVID-19 was announced.

The full top ten for summer travel, as of now, is:

Louisville, Kentucky Laconia, New Hampshire Lexington, Kentucky Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Panama City, Florida Milwaukee, Wisconsin Surf City, New Jersey Bolivar Peninsula, Texas Kansas City, Missouri North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

