North Carolina attraction ranks top 10 on USA Summer Travel List

(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tar Heel state had three attractions make a travel list’s top 150 things to do in the country.

Online travel guide, Travel Lemming includes three things to do in North Carolina among the best sites and restaurants to visit in the country.

Coming in at #8 is Brewery Hopping in Asheville. With more than 50 local breweries, Asheville has the most “breweries per capita than anywhere else in the U.S.,” according to Travel Lemming.

At #57 is Sliding Rock in Pisgah National Forest. The waterfall allows visitors to slide down its smooth, natural rock face into a refreshing pool below.

Lastly, at #116, Panacea Coffee is deemed the perfect place for delicious coffee and baked goods.

WITN is told the annual project aims to help Americans discover unique hidden gems around the country and emphasizes human-curated recommendations over AI chatbots.

