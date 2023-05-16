Non-profit Amexan host Zoom networking event today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina non-profit is hosting an opportunity for initiatives to create relationships across the Tar Heel state.

Tuesday, The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will have its North Carolina Latino Resource Network meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is to empower organizations across the state by facilitating access to a diverse set of resources that promote success within collaborative partnerships.

Patricia Frausto-Rodrigues, senior director of partnerships and engagement for HCN and executive director of its sister nonprofit, World Voices Media, will speak at today’s meeting on how traditional and non-traditional media helped spread misinformation in the Latino community.

The event begins this morning at 10 a.m. on Zoom.

