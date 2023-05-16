Advertise With Us
NHL sets Eastern Conference Final schedule for Hurricanes and Panthers

Game one is Thursday at 8 PM in Raleigh
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his overtime goal against the New Jersey...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his overtime goal against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hockey League announced its schedule for the conference final series tonight. The Carolina Hurricanes with face the Florida Panthers for the Eastern Conference title starting Thursday at 8 PM in Raleigh. The league sent out this schedule this evening:

NHL conference finals schedule
NHL conference finals schedule(WITN)

