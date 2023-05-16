National Park Service approves planned multi-use pathway in Buxton

BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will be getting a new multi-use pathway, according to the National Park Service.

National Park Service South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Mark Foust signed a Finding of No Significant Impact for Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Construct Multi-Use Pathway in Hatteras Island District environmental assessment.

The park service looked at two possible choices for the new pathway, selecting what was labeled as the preferred of the two.

Under the preferred option, Cape Hatteras National Seashore will construct 1.6 half milelong, 10-12-foot-wide paved multi-use pathway in two segments. The plan also includes other visitor amenities and improvements.

According to the National Park Service, segment one of the new pathway will run from NC 12 in Buxton to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, with the second segment running north along the the shoreline from just north of the lighthouse back towards Buxton.

“Thanks to support from our park partner, Outer Banks Forever, visitors to Cape Hatteras National Seashore will one day be able to walk, bike and run on a paved pathway to popular areas like the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and nearby beaches,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “I’m excited to get to the multi-use pathway’s construction phase this fall and winter.”

