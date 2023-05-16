Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

National Park Service approves planned multi-use pathway in Buxton

Map showing segments of the multi-use pathway project described in the selected alternative of...
Map showing segments of the multi-use pathway project described in the selected alternative of the Construct Multi-Use Pathway in Hatteras Island District EA.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will be getting a new multi-use pathway, according to the National Park Service.

National Park Service South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Mark Foust signed a Finding of No Significant Impact for Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Construct Multi-Use Pathway in Hatteras Island District environmental assessment.

The park service looked at two possible choices for the new pathway, selecting what was labeled as the preferred of the two.

Under the preferred option, Cape Hatteras National Seashore will construct 1.6 half milelong, 10-12-foot-wide paved multi-use pathway in two segments. The plan also includes other visitor amenities and improvements.

According to the National Park Service, segment one of the new pathway will run from NC 12 in Buxton to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, with the second segment running north along the the shoreline from just north of the lighthouse back towards Buxton.

“Thanks to support from our park partner, Outer Banks Forever, visitors to Cape Hatteras National Seashore will one day be able to walk, bike and run on a paved pathway to popular areas like the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and nearby beaches,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “I’m excited to get to the multi-use pathway’s construction phase this fall and winter.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
A vehicle crashed into a home in Shelby early Sunday morning.
3 dead after truck crashes into home after chase in North Carolina
Darquavious Lancaster
Teen charged after police chase kills woman in Tarboro apartment
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Greenville’s Uptown parking enforcement starts today

Latest News

The call came in around 2:50 p.m. to the home in the 3100 block of Bridges Street.
Morehead City mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire
Nearly half of victims in Treybrooke Apartments fire were ECU students
Nearly half of victims in Treybrooke Apartments fire were ECU students
Police investigating woman’s shooting death in Goldsboro
Police investigating woman’s shooting death in Goldsboro
Greenville woman celebrates $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot win