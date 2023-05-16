Advertise With Us
Morehead City mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured in a fire this afternoon that destroyed a mobile home in Morehead City.

The call came in around 2:50 p.m. to the home in the 3100 block of Bridges Street.

Morehead City Fire-EMS said the person inside was already out of the home when the fire was noticed.

All three Morehead City fire stations were called to battle the fire which is now under control. Firefighters say two adjacent buildings also received minor heat damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

