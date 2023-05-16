Lawmakers to attempt abortion ban veto override today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Senate is planning to vote Tuesday on whether to override North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a controversial abortion bill. Once the Senate casts its vote, the House will take up the same vote on its side of the rotunda.

The reactions have been widespread after the veto of what is essentially a 12-week abortion ban, with some exceptions including extending the limit through 20 weeks for rape and incest and through 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies.

Public opinion appears to be on the side of the right-to-choose argument. IPSOS’ Public Affairs Vice President says their data shows that North Carolinians want to keep the ban at 20 weeks, rather than lowering it to 12.

After Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022, North Carolina saw the largest spike in abortions in the country, according to a report by The Society of Family Planning.

Efforts to stop the abortion bill are continuing in North Carolina as the General Assembly prepares to vote on an over-turn of Governor Roy Cooper’s veto.

Right now, Republicans have a supermajority to override Cooper’s veto, but if just one Republican declines to override it the new legislation would remain vetoed.

Republicans remain silent ahead of a vote to overturn the veto. WITN reached out to dozens of them from both the House and Senate and either didn’t hear back or declined to comment Monday.

Governor Cooper has said that the twelve-week abortion ban bill would “effectively ban many abortions altogether because of the restrictions and requirements within it”.

