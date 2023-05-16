Jacksonville, Southwest Onslow girls soccer teams earn shutout wins to open state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state girls soccer playoffs began on Monday. The undefeated Jacksonville girls soccer team beat Seventy-First 10-0 to open the 3A state playoffs. The game stopped at halftime due to the mercy rule.

The Cardinals have earned 12 straight shutouts since they allowed their one goal against this season.

“All four of our defenders, our starting backs took it personally. They were like no more. That’s it. We are going to finish the season by not giving anything up,” says Jacksonville head coach Amanda Pelch, “I think they took that to heart with the amount of effort and work they put into practice and in games.”

Southwest Onslow shutout North Pitt in their 2A state girls soccer playoffs first-round contest. The Stallions will face Farmville Central in the second round. The Jags beat Washington 1-0.

STATE GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND SCORES

4A

Willow Springs 3, D.H. Conley 1

Heritage 8, New Bern 0

3A

Eastern Alamance 7, Croatan 0

Carrboro 3, Swansboro 2

Currituck County 2, West Carteret 0

J.H. Rose 4, Harnett Central 0

Richlands 3, West Johnston 2

Jacksonville 10, Seventy-First 0

2A

Research Triangle 3, East Duplin 1

Farmville Central 1, Washington 0

Southwest Onslow 6, North Pitt 0

Manteo 9, South Granville 0

East Carteret 8, Whiteville 1

NCSSM 6, Edenton Holmes 1

1A

Neuse Charter 10, Northside-Pinetown 1

Union 4, North Duplin 0

Bear Grass Charter 7, Chatham Charter 1

