Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Nearly half of victims in Treybrooke Apartments fire were ECU students

The fire displaced 22 people, half of those were ECU students.
The fire displaced 22 people, half of those were ECU students.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City, state, and federal investigators continue to look into how a massive fire at a Greenville apartment complex began.

The fire destroyed one building at Treybrooke Apartments off West Fifth Street. It was called in just before 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen clear across town.

This was from WITN's tower cam on Arlington Boulevard.
This was from WITN's tower cam on Arlington Boulevard.(WITN)

There were 24 units in the building, and 22 people were displaced--10 of those were East Carolina University students.

The complex housed victims last night in hotels and is looking for more permanent housing for them.

In addition to Greenville Fire/Rescue, investigators from the SBI, the Office of State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Greenville police determined the fire started on a second-floor balcony.

The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m.
The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m.(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
A vehicle crashed into a home in Shelby early Sunday morning.
3 dead after truck crashes into home after chase in North Carolina
Darquavious Lancaster
Teen charged after police chase kills woman in Tarboro apartment
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Greenville’s Uptown parking enforcement starts today

Latest News

Kyle Bailey
Washington man charged with dealing drugs
Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect
Goldsboro crime
Police investigating woman’s shooting death in Goldsboro
Portions of Beaufort County under system pressure advisory until further notice