Nearly half of victims in Treybrooke Apartments fire were ECU students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City, state, and federal investigators continue to look into how a massive fire at a Greenville apartment complex began.

The fire destroyed one building at Treybrooke Apartments off West Fifth Street. It was called in just before 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen clear across town.

This was from WITN's tower cam on Arlington Boulevard. (WITN)

There were 24 units in the building, and 22 people were displaced--10 of those were East Carolina University students.

The complex housed victims last night in hotels and is looking for more permanent housing for them.

In addition to Greenville Fire/Rescue, investigators from the SBI, the Office of State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Greenville police determined the fire started on a second-floor balcony.

The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m. (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.