Nearly half of victims in Treybrooke Apartments fire were ECU students
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City, state, and federal investigators continue to look into how a massive fire at a Greenville apartment complex began.
The fire destroyed one building at Treybrooke Apartments off West Fifth Street. It was called in just before 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen clear across town.
There were 24 units in the building, and 22 people were displaced--10 of those were East Carolina University students.
The complex housed victims last night in hotels and is looking for more permanent housing for them.
In addition to Greenville Fire/Rescue, investigators from the SBI, the Office of State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Greenville police determined the fire started on a second-floor balcony.
