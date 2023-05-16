Goldsboro police looking for missing teen girl

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities are looking for a missing teenager.

Goldsboro Police Department is looking for Aaiyende Dozier.

The 16-year-old girl was last seen wearing a light blue/white shirt and blue pajama bottoms.

Dozier is about 5-foot-1 and weighs around 110 pounds according to the report.

Officers believe she may be in the Spence Avenue area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-705-6572.

