Goldsboro police looking for missing teen girl
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities are looking for a missing teenager.
Goldsboro Police Department is looking for Aaiyende Dozier.
The 16-year-old girl was last seen wearing a light blue/white shirt and blue pajama bottoms.
Dozier is about 5-foot-1 and weighs around 110 pounds according to the report.
Officers believe she may be in the Spence Avenue area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 919-705-6572.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.