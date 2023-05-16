Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Girl missing for nearly six years found safe in North Carolina

Kayla Unbehaun was only nine when she was abducted in Illinois.
Kayla Unbehaun
Kayla Unbehaun(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WBTV) - A girl who was reported missing nearly six years ago was found safe in North Carolina.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Kayla Unbehaun was reported missing from Illinois on July 5, 2017, after she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun.

Kayla was only nine years old at the time of the abduction.

NCMEC said Monday evening that she was found in North Carolina.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe,” the girl’s father said in a statement. “I want to thank Elgin [police and fire departments], the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

Also Read: Months-long search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation
Shannon Harris
SHERIFF: Man charged with attempted murder
A vehicle crashed into a home in Shelby early Sunday morning.
3 dead after truck crashes into home after chase in North Carolina
The teacher allegedly told the students she was going to put them in handcuffs, so they could...
Teacher under investigation for allegedly tying students together
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Greenville’s Uptown parking enforcement starts today

Latest News

Dr. Marc Whichard
Wayne County Public Schools names new Superintendent
Study shows another illness linked to water supply at Camp Lejeune.
Veteran reacts as another disease has been linked to Camp Lejeune water supply
STUDY: Vets exposed to Camp Lejeune water face 70% higher Parkinson’s risk
STUDY: Vets exposed to Camp Lejeune water face 70% higher Parkinson’s risk
Concerns are rising following the enforcement of Uptown Greenville’s Parking Plan
Concerns are rising following the enforcement of Uptown Greenville’s Parking Plan