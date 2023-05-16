Girl missing for nearly six years found safe in North Carolina

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WBTV) - A girl who was reported missing nearly six years ago was found safe in North Carolina.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Kayla Unbehaun was reported missing from Illinois on July 5, 2017, after she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun.

NCMEC is excited to share that Kayla Unbehaun has been FOUND SAFE in North Carolina!



Kayla was only nine years old at the time of the abduction.

NCMEC said Monday evening that she was found in North Carolina.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe,” the girl’s father said in a statement. “I want to thank Elgin [police and fire departments], the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

