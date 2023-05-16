Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east is looking for a man they say is responsible for the murder of one man and the attempted murder of another man.

Elizabeth City Police Department says Lorenzo Cedeno Jr. is armed and dangerous. The agency has charged the 20-year-old from Camden with murder and first-degree attempted murder and has warrants out for his arrest.

Early Sunday morning, officers went to 1403 River Road and say they found two men injured after getting calls for a verbal disturbance.

Tavori Fletcher and Cedric Green were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police department.

Green, 35, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is still getting treatment. However, 40-year-old Fletcher died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Sunday.

This is an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335 5555. They say all information received will remain anonymous and confidential.

