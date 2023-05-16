Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Early showers transition to storms later this evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming warm front has brought scattered showers to the East this morning. The front will keep cloud cover consistent today, but the steady southwesterly breeze that has already picked up speed will push air temperatures into the low to mid 80s across most inland communities. Coastal cities and towns will likely max out in the mid 70s.

Severe storms will be likely over the western half of the state, but as those storms move east, they will encounter less favorable conditions and weaken. Scattered thunderstorms will move in after sunset tonight and linger into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. The storms will move offshore between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., leaving us with a calmer forecast for the remainder of Wednesday. Highs will still reach the 80° mark, but cooler weather will take hold on Thursday.

The northerly breeze that will set itself up after Wednesday’s front clears the coast will keep temperatures below 80° through the weekend. Scattered showers along the coast will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday thanks to Wednesday’s front stalling over South Carolina and then sliding northward. If the front decides to hold over South Carolina or move further south towards Florida, our weekend rain chances will decrease.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.