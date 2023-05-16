Beaufort County under system pressure advisory until further notice

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county in the east is under is experiencing outages and low pressure due to emergency water line repairs.

The Beaufort County Water System says select consumers on the north side of District IV in Beaufort County are under a system pressure advisory today until further notice.

Affected customers are from 4257 Pamlico Beach Road to the end of the road and all intersecting roads and lanes are encountering water outages and low pressure due to emergency repairs to water lines today.

The county initiative asks residents to conserve water and vigorously boil any water being used for human consumption for one minute.

