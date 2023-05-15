Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Watching for Strong Storms Tuesday Evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re watching a dying round of rain heading our way this evening. We’re expecting more clouds than rain but it’s possible you could see a quick shower overnight. We’ll see a mix of upper 50s and low 60s for overnight lows. Areas along the coast may not fall out of the mid-60s. Low shower chances linger into Tuesday morning.

By the afternoon, instability tries to build into ENC. Moisture will have to increase fast as the window is narrow ahead of Tuesday night’s cold front. Right now, any storms that get going through the afternoon and evening have a better chance of heavy rain and lightning rather than anything severe. The better severe environment looks to stay across central and western North Carolina along with southwestern Virginia. Like Saturday night, we’re expecting the severe storms to weaken as they arrive. Some may miss out on the rain entirely as chances look scattered rather than widespread.

After a few lingering showers Wednesday morning along the coast, less warm and less humid air moves in for a few days. Highs stay in the 70s but overnight temperatures may be as low as the low 50s for a night or two. Humidity and 80s start to creep in for the weekend leading to another round of rain chances. Storms are possible then too.

