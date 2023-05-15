Advertise With Us
Woman shot in Rocky Mount

The shooting happened at Eastern Avenue and Lexington Street on the Edgecombe County side of the city near the Down East Partnership for Children.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount police say they got the call around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night about a shooting at Eastern Avenue and Lexington Street on the Edgecombe Couty side of the city near the Down East Partnership for Children.

When they arrived, police found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot and she was taken to an area hospital where police say she is in stable condition.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this shooting contact the Rocky Mount Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

