Teen charged after police chase kills woman in Tarboro apartment

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged after Tarboro police said he blew through a license checking station, ran into an apartment, and killed a woman.

Darquavious Lancaster has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle, speeding/fleeing to elude arrest, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, damage to real property, injury to personal property, and speeding.

Killed was Jeanette Drew who lived at Northgate Apartments.

Police said around 1:00 a.m. Saturday they were conducting the license checkpoint on Western Boulevard and Northern Boulevard. They said Lancaster’s SUV didn’t stop and they started a short high-speed chase.

The vehicle hit the apartment on East Northern Boulevard, killing Drew and injuring several other family members, police said.

The 18-year-old Lancaster was jailed on a $500,000 secured bond and will have his first appearance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.