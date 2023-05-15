Sheriff’s office celebrating those winning fight against addiction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today an event in the east will recognize those that are winning their fight in the battle against addiction.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host a dinner and recognition ceremony for the alumni of the Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program, also known as SHARP, and Women’s Empowerment And Recovery also known as WEAR.

Successful alumni will share their experiences and give testimonies, and several community partners and organizations will also be featured.

The dinner takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pitt County Agricultural Center in Greenville.

