Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Sheriff’s office celebrating those winning fight against addiction

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today an event in the east will recognize those that are winning their fight in the battle against addiction.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host a dinner and recognition ceremony for the alumni of the Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program, also known as SHARP, and Women’s Empowerment And Recovery also known as WEAR.

Successful alumni will share their experiences and give testimonies, and several community partners and organizations will also be featured.

The dinner takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pitt County Agricultural Center in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Harris
SHERIFF: Man charged with attempted murder
The teacher allegedly told the students she was going to put them in handcuffs, so they could...
Teacher under investigation for allegedly tying students together
A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day.
Church gifts new car to longtime nursery director for Mother’s Day surprise
Juveniles crash car after chase
Juveniles arrested in Martin County after three county chase in stolen car
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say

Latest News

Amexcan non-profit hosting blood pressure check this week
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies honoring those serving
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Greenville’s Uptown parking enforcement starts today
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine struggles to break through today