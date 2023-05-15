Photos released of plane crash near Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The public is seeing for the first time damage done to a plane that crashed ten days ago near the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The two photos of the Piper PA-28 were released to WITN after a prolonged public records request with the City of Greenville. The pictures show a heavily damaged plane with the cabin still intact and it missing a wing.

The plane went down just short of the airport runway near the Tar River. The pilot, 24-year-old Harley Talley, and passenger, 21-year-old Alissa Walker, both had to be hoisted to a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter because of where the plane went down.

The two were later treated and released from ECU Health Medical Center.

The photos were taken by members of Greenville Fire/Rescue’s swift water rescue team.

WITN made a public records request last Monday for any photographs in the fire department’s possession. State law says most documents of public bodies are public records, while there are some exceptions.

Greenville initially refused WITN’s request, claiming the photos were part of a criminal investigation and due to patient confidentiality.

WITN lawyers claimed that even if there was a criminal investigation, state law says use of the documents in such an investigation doesn’t change their status as public records, and that the city could simply crop out or not show photos that contained the victims of the crash.

Greenville today released two photos, their attorney saying the pictures were “not made a part of any patient’s underlying medical record.” The attorney said to avoid “unnecessary litigation over the photographs and in the spirit of cooperation” they provided the two photos to WITN.

The city still has not said what agency is conducting a criminal investigation into the mishap.

The National Transportation Safety Administration has yet to release its preliminary finding on the crash.

The crash happened on May 5th. (Greenville Fire/Rescue)

The plane lost one of its wings. (Greenville Fire/Rescue)

