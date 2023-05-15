Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A person died after getting trapped by forklift at a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Friday, May 12.

Per the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called out to the store at 7330 Market St. just before 3 p.m. to a person trapped between a forklift and a counter.

The sheriff’s office says the person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance, and the N.C. Department of Labor says they died after the incident.

The NCDOL told WECT, “The N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division has been informed of the incident and opened an inspection.”

Cape Fear Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Lauren McKenzie said the following in a statement:

“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died on Saturday, May 13. The employee was injured on Friday, May 12 and taken to the hospital. The safety and well-being of our staff and volunteers is extremely important to us. We are investigating the situation, and will take any and all appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. We are keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.