One dead, one injured in ENC shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another man was seriously injured in a shooting in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police say they were called to a home on River Road Sunday morning because of an argument.

When they arrived, police said they found 40-year-old Tavori Fletcher and 35-year-old Cedric Green, both from Elizabeth City, with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police whoever shot the two men had already fled.

Police said that both Fletcher and Green were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where Fletcher died.

Police say Green was then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia. Green is still in the hospital, his condition is not known.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this shooting to please call them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.