GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters are battling a major apartment fire in Greenville.

Firefighters were called to Treybrooke Apartments off West Fifth Street shortly before 9:00 a.m.

Flames are shooting out of the roof of one building.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene.

