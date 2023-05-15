Advertise With Us
Kinston boutique supports women’s reentry program

Restored Hope Boutique, located on N. Queen Street in Kinston
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A ministry that helps men and women in recovery is opening a new boutique location.

Located next to H. Stadium and Consigned Designs on N. Queen St., the Restored Hope Boutique includes name brand items, clothes, jewelry, candles, purses and shoes.

Hope Restorations is a nonprofit in Kinston that provides skill training and other reentry support for adults recovering from addiction and/or incarceration.

Under the Hope Restoration’s umbrella is House of Hope for Women. As the name implies, they focus their efforts exclusively on women in need of support.

House of Hope for Women relies on help to continue operating. Restored Hope Boutique is a significant resource of that support. They provide money and job skill training in the form of retail management.

Join organizers from 11 a.m. to noon at the Hope Restorations office at 611 Mitchell Street in Kinston on Wednesday, May 17, for a tour of the House of Hope for Women.

Afterward, you can head to Restored Hope Boutique for their grand opening.

