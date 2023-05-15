Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

High school senior goes missing off the coast while swimming with friends

An 18-year-old who has been missing off the coast near Cannon Beach since Friday has been identified by the Beaverton School District.
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A high school senior from Oregon was identified as a swimmer who went missing last week.

The Beaverton School District said 18-year-old Jacob Stokes was among a group of students who went missing in the ocean near Cannon Beach on Friday.

Firefighters with the Cannon Beach Fire District said four people were in the water when they went missing just before 4 p.m. They were told two made it out of the water safely.

A Cannon Beach Fire Department swimmer rescued one person who was taken to the hospital.

Rescue crews searched for the remaining swimmer for another hour but could not find the person. The Coast Guard continued searching with a helicopter and two boats until dark. It turned over the recovery efforts to local authorities.

“Our hearts break for Jacob’s family, his close friends, and our entire community at this time of deep sadness and grief,” Mountainside High School principal Todd Corsetti said in an email sent to the school community.

Corsetti described Stokes as a “friend to many.” He was a member of the cross country and track teams and planned to attend Oregon State University in the fall.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Harris
SHERIFF: Man charged with attempted murder
The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation
The teacher allegedly told the students she was going to put them in handcuffs, so they could...
Teacher under investigation for allegedly tying students together
A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day.
Church gifts new car to longtime nursery director for Mother’s Day surprise
Juveniles crash car after chase
Juveniles arrested in Martin County after three county chase in stolen car

Latest News

Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
Restored Hope Boutique, located on N. Queen Street in Kinston
Kinston boutique supports women’s reentry program
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold
Apartment building destroyed in major Greenville fire
The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation