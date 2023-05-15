Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville’s Uptown parking enforcement starts today

Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Public Parking Uptown Greenville(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Uptown Greenville Parking Plan is going into effect Monday.

The city’s latest version of the parking plan was supposed to start on May 1st, but the brakes were put on later that day until May 15th to ensure program software for kiosk and parking deck payments were ready for use.

The new plan was originally scheduled to begin January 1st with the first month as educational, but city council decided to extend the grace period until March after the city received several complaints.

Changes to the plan then were announced on March 21st, with the month of April being another grace period for parkers.

The city says starting today, paid parking uptown will be enforced.

  • Enforcement hours are Monday - Friday from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
  • All on-street and surface lot parking receives 2-hours FREE as long as your vehicle is registered appropriately via the Passport Parking App, through a kiosk, or over the phone.
  • Surface lots are $0.75/hour charged in 15-minute increments with no maximum time limit (excluding the Chico’s lot).
  • On-street parking is $1.00/hour with a 3-hour maximum.
  • Make sure to download the Passport Parking App and get it set up with your vehicle and payment information. Find details on this here: https://greenvillenc.gov/government/parking/passport-parking-app
  • If you prefer not to use the Passport Parking App, there are kiosks throughout the downtown area or you can call and pay over the phone (252-417-2554).
  • If you need a residential or employer/employee parking pass, please contact our Parking Division at 252-329-4884.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Harris
SHERIFF: Man charged with attempted murder
The teacher allegedly told the students she was going to put them in handcuffs, so they could...
Teacher under investigation for allegedly tying students together
A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day.
Church gifts new car to longtime nursery director for Mother’s Day surprise
Juveniles crash car after chase
Juveniles arrested in Martin County after three county chase in stolen car
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say

Latest News

Sheriff’s office celebrating those winning fight against addiction
Amexcan non-profit hosting blood pressure check this week
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies honoring those serving
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine struggles to break through today