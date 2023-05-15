ENC man charged with drug trafficking

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man has been charged with drug trafficking.

Craven County deputies say that a recent drug investigation ended with drug trafficking charges for 39-year-old William Edwards of Vanceboro.

Deputies charged Edwards with ten felony counts of trafficking heroin/fentanyl, felony conspiracy trafficking heroin, two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, felony selling schedule II-controlled substance, felony delivering schedule II-controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance.

Edwards was given a 4-million-dollar bond and is being held in the Craven County jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.