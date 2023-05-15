Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies honoring those serving

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police departments here in the east are kicking off police week, with peace officers memorial day by honoring those that serve in the line of duty.

Today, the New Bern Police Department and Craven County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jacksonville Police Department are hosting law enforcement officer memorial ceremonies.

The departments will honor and remember the following law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Current and former officers are asked to wear a mourning band on their badge while in attendance.

Both ceremonies are open to the public. This morning the New Bern Police Department and Craven County Sheriff’s Office will host at the gazebo at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street in New Bern at 10 a.m.

The Jacksonville Police Department will also hold a local observance of peace officers memorial day today at the Jacksonville Public Safety Remembrance Garden, located behind the Center for Public Safety at Court Street and Chaney Avenue; parking will be available at the public lots on both sides of court street.

The observance begins at 10 a.m. this morning and will include an honor guard, ceremonial music, gun salute, and laying of the ceremonial wreath.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.