Concerns are rising following the enforcement of Uptown Greenville’s Parking Plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s parking plan officially started Monday morning at 7.

“I think it’s going to discourage lots of people from coming downtown to shop,” says Greenville Resident, Dick Wolfe.

Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. surface lots are $0.75/hour charged in 15-minute increments with no maximum time limit. On-street parking is $1.00/hour with a 3-hour maximum and all on-street and surface lot parking receives two hours free as long as your vehicle is registered appropriately via the Passport Parking App, through a kiosk, or over the phone.

However, those visiting the uptown area are concerned. Wolfe says, “The complexity of having to do an app and having to do it on your phone is going to be way too much for a lot of people who want to come down here, everyone from out of town, anyone who’s not very tech savvy.”

Uptown Greenville Visitor, Andrea Flowers, also has concerns.

“My grandparents are from Eastern North Carolina and still live here but are not tech savvy by any means and a large concern they do have is coming out into the world with the advances in technology and feeling like they’re being left behind,” Flowers told WITN.

Wolfe says his hope is for the city to go back to the simpler parking plan they once had. “Parking meters in individual ones or the system they did have which was the centralized pay station

In order to benefit the community as a whole Flowers says, “You’re supposed to be able to support your community and you should be able to do so with ease of mind. I understand everybody has the need to grow, cities change, and times change but there should be a way to do that in a way that does not impact and support the community and keep it going and I don’t know if this is the way.”

When downloading the Passport Parking App, the app will ask for your vehicle’s information as well as the zone you’re parked in. To find what zone that is, be sure to look at the zone posted on signs near the location you parked.

The first offense for unpaid parking is a warning. Any offenses after that will result in tickets.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.