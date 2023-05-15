Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine struggles to break through today

Cloud cover will remain stubborn for most of the East today, keeping highs in the 70s
First Alert Forecast for Monday, May 15th 5AM
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies will be the main focus of today’s forecast as rain is set to hold off until late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Highs today will reach the mid to 70s across most of the East, save for the Outer Banks where highs will reach a more muted mid to upper 60s level. Winds out of the northeast will keep our temperatures slightly below average today, but as those winds shift to the south, we’ll see the heat return to the area by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will hit the mid 80s Tuesday prior to the rain showing up.

The showers and storms will ride along a cold front that will impact some but not all of eastern NC. Model data points to a wet and stormy morning for communities along and north of Highway 264 while cities and towns south of the highway will likely remain dry. Highs will come down again Wednesday and Thursday, even as Thursday’s pattern turns dry.

Another system will approach the area by the end of the week, however it will be a gradual increase in rain chances, peaking by Sunday. Severe weather still looks limited with the slow entrance of the front, but being over five days out, this could change. Highs will hang in the low 80s over the weekend.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

