Carteret chamber leader retiring

Tom Kies
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina chamber of commerce will soon be looking for a new leader.

Tom Kies, president of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, is retiring on November 30th.

Kies has been head of the chamber for the last seven years, and before that worked for newspapers and magazines in New York and New England for thirty years.

“This has really been a great experience for me,” Kies said. “I’ve often said that there is no better job than to be the president of the Chamber of Commerce for Carteret County. I mean look at where we live. My wife, Cindy, and I plan on staying here after I retire. This is home.”

The chamber, which represents more than 900 businesses, professionals, organizations, and other groups, said it is going through the search for a new leader.

