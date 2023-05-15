Advertise With Us
An ENC park had free water activities for Mother’s Day

ENC park has free boat rentals for Mother's Day.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families across the country are doing things to make their moms feel special and some of those activities include fun on the water.

“We didn’t exactly plan. We came because we like coming here and the day became special because we got to peddle boat,” said daughter Irah Raju.

On Sunday, the city of Greenville helped moms feel a little extra special with free kayak and peddle boat rentals from one to five. Many moms and families came to enjoy the pond, including Misty Tallent, who was surprised with the free ride for her first Mother’s Day.

“Well, actually, my husband surprised us. He told me to get ready this morning, and he had a whole day planned in Greenville. So whenever we got here, he was like do you think this will be fun I said yes, and he wanted to do something special for my first Mother’s Day.” said Tallent.

No matter if you’re a first-time mom or have been celebrating for a few years, families said the rides were fun for all.

“We rode paddle boats and kayaks, and we just came out cause it was a fun Mother’s Day outing, and they love to be on the water,” said Mom, Melissa Haithcock.

